Simona Halep sealed her place in the second round of the 2020 French Open as she crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-0 at a very cold Roland Garros.

The top seed looked in supreme form as she won the second set with a bagel to demonstrate her dominance on the red dirt in Paris.

Halep, who is the favourite at Roland Garros for many observers, was quite brilliant on her backhand side in particular as she battled through in very tricky, cold conditions.

The Romanian, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2018, took her unbeaten run of matches to 15, dating back to her Dubai victory in February shortly before the professional circuit shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halep quickly found herself down 4-2 in the opening set but she responded in impressive fashion and won the next eight games to complete the victory in 82 minutes.

The former world number one completed the win on her second match point when Sorribes Tormo hit a forehand wide.

Halep will next take on the winner of Jil Teichmann and Irina-Camelia Begu.

