Simona Halep extended her career best win streak to 16 with a solid victory over compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu at the 2020 French Open.

The Romanian pair duelled on Court Suzanne Lenglen and produced an entertaining match which the top seed ended up winning in straight sets.

It took Halep one hour and 23 minutes to wrap up victory, but it was far from easy going for the 29-year-old as Begu proved a tough opponent.

Perhaps the most entertaining point of the match was a truly bizarre exchange from the back of the court as the pair engaged in what appeared to be balloon ball with looping groundstrokes.

The 2018 champion in Paris hit her 15th winner on match point and will next take on American teenager Amanda Anisimova, who thrashed Bernarda Pera 6-2 6-0 earlier in the day.

