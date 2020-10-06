Iga Swiatek continued her incredible run at Roland Garros as she reached the semi-finals with a straight-sets win over qualifier Martina Trevisan.

The 19-year-old, who thrashed top seed Simona Halep in the previous round, proved too strong for Trevisan as she won 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 18 minutes.

Swiatek, who is yet to drop a set, will now face another qualifier, Nadia Podoroska, for a place in the final.

More to follow

