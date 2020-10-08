Iga Swiatek put on another masterclass as she stormed past Nadia Podoroska to clinch her place in the final of the 2020 French Open.

Playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, the 19-year-old was not remotely fazed as she raced through the opening set in ruthless fashion, conceding just two games.

Roland-Garros women Swiatek powers past Trevisan to reach semi-finals YESTERDAY AT 19:23

The second set was even more one-sided as Podoroska struggled in the windy conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier and did not ever manage to establish herself.

For Swiatek it is a quite remarkable achievement to reach the final at Roland Garros, with the Polish sensation continuing to take the tennis scene by storm.

Swiatek stuns Podoroska with brilliant cross-court winner

Podoroska was simply outplayed by her ebullient opponent, and the match was over very swiftly in just one hour and 10 minutes.

"I'm kind of surprised, really. I always knew that if I would be in a Grand Slam final, it would be at the French Open," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I wanted to play this match as a first-round match, I didn't want to think of it as a semi-final otherwise I would have been too stressed."

Highlights: Swiatek races past Podoroska and into French Open final

Swiatek has become the youngest player to reach the women's final at the French Open since Kim Clijsters back in 2001.

Podoroska had been looking to become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in either the men's or women's singles draws, but it was not meant to be.

Ranked number 54 in the world, she will now await the winner of the second semi-final between fourth seed Sofia Kenin and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Roland-Garros women Qualifier Podoroska stuns Svitolina in latest huge upset 06/10/2020 AT 12:43