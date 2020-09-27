Johanna Konta could not arrest Britain's sorry start to the 2020 French Open as she followed Andy Murray and Dan Evans out of Paris with Cori Gauff impressive as she won in straight sets.

The American teenager brushed the ninth seed aside with consummate ease in the last match of the day on Suzanne Lenglen to cap a very poor day for British tennis.

It took Gauff an hour and 41 minutes to beat last year's semi-finalist, with Konta simply unable to trouble the American in a real way in very tough conditions.

Konta, who was wearing a tracksuit top to combat the cool weather in Paris, struggled to threaten Gauff's serve and she could only muster six games in the entire match.

On a floodlit Court Suzanne Lenglen in front of a dozen spectators in chilly weather, Gauff excelled from the back of the court and deserved her comprehensive win.

The 16-year-old, who is the youngest player in the main draw, will next take on Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

