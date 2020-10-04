Simona Halep was blown away by teenager Iga Swiatek as the top women’s seed at Roland Garros went tumbling out of the tournament on Sunday morning.

Halep lasted barely an hour as she proved helpless in the face of Swiatek, who belied her young age with a consummate and clinical demolition of the number one seed in a result which will send shockwaves through tennis.

Swiatek will now face Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals after the Italian qualifier sprung a big shock of her own to beat Kiki Bertens.

The unseeded Swiatek took Halep apart in a quite astonishing performance in the first set.

Halep only hit two unforced errors but still lost the set 6-1 in the face of some immaculate shot-making from Swiatek.

The two players also met in the fourth round in 2019 and on that occasion it was Halep who handed out a beating, winning 6-1 6-0.

But in 2020, Swiatek’s dominance continued as she eked out a 3-1 lead in the second set and had two break points. Halep gamely battled back to bring the game to deuce.

It took six break points but Swiatek finally took an epic game for a decisive 4-1 lead, and went on to close the match out with minimal fuss.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Swiatek said on Eurosport after her stunning win. “I’m super tired because I was so focused for the whole match. I could think about only tennis and I’m just super excited I made it because playing against a player like that.

"I remember how I played last year so I can just see that I made huge progress. I am proud of myself."

Reacting to the result, Eurosport pundit Tim Henman was full of praise for Swiatek.

“Every aspect of her game was just absolutely incredible,” said Henman.

“She was so aggressive from the back of the court, she was looking to dictate play and when you are being that aggressive sometimes the unforced error count can go up but she really was, from start to finish, extremely clear in her game plan and also mentally it just looked like she had so much belief.

“A huge upset and she beat the top seed.”

