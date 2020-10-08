Sofia Kenin was in sublime form as she blazed past Petra Kvitova and into the final of the 2020 French Open.

The fourth seed, who triumphed at the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, gave an irresistible performance as she won through to Saturday's showpiece in straight sets.

Kvitova, who has been at her brilliant best in her resurgent run to the last four, could not quite rise to the challenge on Court Philippe Chatrier against the dominant American.

The Czech, playing in her first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros since 2012, managed a late resistance in breaking serve, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Kenin will now appear in her second Grand Slam final in 2020 as the 21-year-old continues to take the tennis world by storm.

Polish sensation Iga Swiatek awaits Kenin in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday in what should be an intriguing contest.

