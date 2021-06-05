Video
Results
Football
Tennis
Cycling
All Sports
Most Popular Sports
Football
Tennis
Cycling
Olympics
Motorsports
Winter Sports
Snooker
All Sports
Athletics
BSB
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Equestrian
F1
Football
Formula E
Golf
Horse Racing
Judo
Motorsports
Olympics
Rugby
Snooker
Speedway
Superbikes
Tennis
University Sports
Winter Sports
Tennis
Roland-Garros
Fixtures - Results
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Men's Doubles
Women's Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Previous winners
Roland-Garros women
Singles | Round 3
B.Krejcíková
VS
E.Svitolina
5 June 2021
Starting from 11:00
Stade Roland Garros
Match
All matches
Change version:
United Kingdom
International (English)
Internacional (Español)
България
Česko
Danmark
Deutschland
Dutch
España
Eesti Vabariik
France
Italia
Magyarország
Norge
Россия
Polska
Polska TVN24
Portuguese
România
Srbija
Türkiye
United Kingdom
Help center
More
About Us
About Eurosport
Mobile Apps
Legal Information
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Legal Information
Cookie Policy
Eurosport Pass Information
Modern Slavery Statement
Manage Preferences
© Eurosport, a Discovery Company 2021 – All rights reserved