A. Tomljanovic vs V. Gracheva | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Tomljanovic
V. Gracheva
from 23:00
Ajla Tomljanovic - Varvara Gracheva
Players Overview
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking42
- WTA points1216
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
- WTA ranking71
- WTA points914
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Tomljanovic
V. Gracheva
