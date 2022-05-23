A. Riske vs D. Yastremska | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 12
Completed
A. Riske
6
6
D. Yastremska
3
3
Alison Riske - Dayana Yastremska
Players Overview
AlisonRiske
United States
- WTA ranking43
- WTA points1201
- Age31
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
- WTA ranking82
- WTA points804
- Age22
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
0
Aces
1
1
Double faults
7
71%
First serve in
57%
61%
Win first serve
54%
65%
Win second serve
46%
100%
Net points won
71%
