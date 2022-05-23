A. Riske vs D. Yastremska | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 12
Completed
A. Riske
A. Riske
6
6
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
3
3
Alison Riske - Dayana Yastremska

Players Overview

Alison-Riske-headshot
AlisonRiske
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking43
  • WTA points1201
  • Age31
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking82
  • WTA points804
  • Age22
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Alison-Riske-headshot
AlisonRiske
United States
United States
Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
2

Sets won

0
0
Aces
1
1
Double faults
7
71%
First serve in
57%
61%
Win first serve
54%
65%
Win second serve
46%
100%
Net points won
71%

LIVE MATCH: Alison Riske vs Dayana Yastremska

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Alison Riske and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

