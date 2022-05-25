A. Cornet vs J. Ostapenko | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
J. Ostapenko (13)
J. Ostapenko (13)
from 23:00
Alizé Cornet - Jelena Ostapenko

Players Overview

Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1266
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-
Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2536
  • Age24
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Head to head / Last 5 matches
AlizéCornet
France
France
Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
2

Wins

4 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

A. Cornet

J. Ostapenko

LIVE MATCH: Alizé Cornet vs Jelena Ostapenko

Roland-Garros women - 25 May 2022

