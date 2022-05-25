A. Cornet vs J. Ostapenko | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Cornet
J. Ostapenko (13)
from 23:00
Alizé Cornet - Jelena Ostapenko
Players Overview
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1266
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2536
- Age24
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
4 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Cornet
J. Ostapenko
