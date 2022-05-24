A. Cornet vs M. Doi | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
A. Cornet
6
6
M. Doi
2
0
Alizé Cornet - Misaki Doi
Players Overview
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1266
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
MisakiDoi
Japan
- WTA ranking98
- WTA points680
- Age31
- Height1.59m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
1
Aces
0
3
Double faults
0
62%
First serve in
63%
79%
Win first serve
48%
67%
Win second serve
25%
100%
Net points won
75%
