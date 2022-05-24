A. Cornet vs M. Doi | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
6
6
M. Doi
M. Doi
2
0
Alizé Cornet - Misaki Doi

Players Overview

Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1266
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-
Misaki-Doi-headshot
MisakiDoi
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking98
  • WTA points680
  • Age31
  • Height1.59m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
Misaki-Doi-headshot
MisakiDoi
Japan
Japan
2

Sets won

0
1
Aces
0
3
Double faults
0
62%
First serve in
63%
79%
Win first serve
48%
67%
Win second serve
25%
100%
Net points won
75%

