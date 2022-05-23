LIVE MATCH: Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.