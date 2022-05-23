A. Anisimova vs N. Osaka | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Completed
A. Anisimova (27)
7
6
N. Osaka
5
4
Amanda Anisimova - Naomi Osaka
Players Overview
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking28
- WTA points1610
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
NaomiOsaka
Japan
- WTA ranking38
- WTA points1295
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
5
Aces
4
2
Double faults
8
71%
First serve in
45%
67%
Win first serve
72%
58%
Win second serve
41%
63%
Net points won
67%
