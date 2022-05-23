A. Anisimova vs N. Osaka | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Completed
A. Anisimova (27)
A. Anisimova (27)
7
6
N. Osaka
N. Osaka
5
4
Advertisement
Ad

Amanda Anisimova - Naomi Osaka

Players Overview

Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking28
  • WTA points1610
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg
Naomi-Osaka-headshot
NaomiOsaka
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking38
  • WTA points1295
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
Naomi-Osaka-headshot
NaomiOsaka
Japan
Japan
2

Sets won

0
5
Aces
4
2
Double faults
8
71%
First serve in
45%
67%
Win first serve
72%
58%
Win second serve
41%
63%
Net points won
67%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
2
K. Kucová
K. Kucová
5
L. Zhu (Q)
L. Zhu (Q)
0
V. Kudermetova (29)
V. Kudermetova (29)
5
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
1
M. Frech
M. Frech
4
L. Nosková (Q)
L. Nosková (Q)
77
1
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
64
1
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros

Osaka admits she may not play Wimbledon due to ranking points row

4 hours ago

Roland-Garros

Osaka beaten by Anisimova as star suffers shock first-round exit

5 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.