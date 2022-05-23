A. Bondár vs P. Kvitová | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 8
Completed
A. Bondár
60
1
P. Kvitová (32)
77
6
Players Overview
AnnaBondár
Hungary
- WTA ranking61
- WTA points1033
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking34
- WTA points1435
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
4
Aces
7
2
Double faults
3
52%
First serve in
68%
69%
Win first serve
78%
44%
Win second serve
62%
75%
Net points won
83%
