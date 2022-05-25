A. Schmiedlová vs D. Kovinic | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Schmiedlová
D. Kovinic
from 23:00
Anna Karolína Schmiedlová - Danka Kovinic
Players Overview
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking92
- WTA points724
- Age27
- Height1.76m
- Weight63kg
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
- WTA ranking95
- WTA points713
- Age27
- Height1.69m
- Weight67kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Schmiedlová
D. Kovinic
