A. Schmiedlová vs D. Kovinic | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Anna Karolína Schmiedlová - Danka Kovinic

Players Overview

Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • WTA ranking92
  • WTA points724
  • Age27
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight63kg
Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
  • WTA ranking95
  • WTA points713
  • Age27
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight67kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Anna Karolína-Schmiedlová-headshot
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
Slovakia
Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Schmiedlová

D. Kovinic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
3
4
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
6
1
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
6
3
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
1
4
O. Danilovic (Q)
O. Danilovic (Q)
4
1
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
6
4
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
2
E. Jacquemot (WC)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
1
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Anna Karolína Schmiedlová vs Danka Kovinic

Roland-Garros women - 25 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Anna Karolína Schmiedlová and Danka Kovinic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.