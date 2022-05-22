B. Haddad Maia vs C. Bucsa | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 12
B. Haddad Maia
6
1
C. Bucsa (Q)
3
4
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Cristina Bucsa
Statistics
1
Sets won
0
1
Aces
0
0
Double faults
2
74%
First serve in
74%
44%
Win first serve
45%
56%
Win second serve
47%
53%
Net points won
50%
Players Overview
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking49
- WTA points1158
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
CristinaBucsa
Spain
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points504
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
