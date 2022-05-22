B. Haddad Maia vs C. Bucsa | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 12
Live
In Progress
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
6
1
C. Bucsa (Q)
C. Bucsa (Q)
3
4
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Cristina Bucsa

Statistics

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
Cristina-Bucsa-headshot
CristinaBucsa
Spain
Spain
1

Sets won

0
1
Aces
0
0
Double faults
2
74%
First serve in
74%
44%
Win first serve
45%
56%
Win second serve
47%
53%
Net points won
50%

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking49
  • WTA points1158
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Cristina-Bucsa-headshot
CristinaBucsa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking127
  • WTA points504
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Cristina Bucsa

Roland-Garros women - 22 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Cristina Bucsa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 22 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

