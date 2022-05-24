B. Bencic vs B. Andreescu | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
B. Bencic (14)
B. Andreescu
from 23:00
Belinda Bencic - Bianca Andreescu
Players Overview
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking14
- WTA points2525
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA ranking72
- WTA points913
- Age21
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Bencic
B. Andreescu
