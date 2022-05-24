B. Bencic vs B. Andreescu | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
B. Bencic (14)
B. Bencic (14)
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
from 23:00
Belinda Bencic - Bianca Andreescu

Players Overview

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2525
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking72
  • WTA points913
  • Age21
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bencic

B. Andreescu

LIVE MATCH: Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Roland-Garros women - 24 May 2022

