B. Andreescu vs Y. Bonaventure | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 7
Completed
B. Andreescu
3
7
6
Y. Bonaventure (Q)
6
5
0
Bianca Andreescu - Ysaline Bonaventure
Players Overview
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA ranking72
- WTA points913
- Age21
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
- WTA ranking168
- WTA points380
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
1
5
Aces
3
3
Double faults
10
65%
First serve in
63%
63%
Win first serve
59%
45%
Win second serve
29%
92%
Net points won
60%
