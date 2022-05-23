B. Andreescu vs Y. Bonaventure | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 7
Completed
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
3
7
6
Y. Bonaventure (Q)
Y. Bonaventure (Q)
6
5
0
Bianca Andreescu - Ysaline Bonaventure

Players Overview

Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking72
  • WTA points913
  • Age21
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking168
  • WTA points380
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
Belgium
2

Sets won

1
5
Aces
3
3
Double faults
10
65%
First serve in
63%
63%
Win first serve
59%
45%
Win second serve
29%
92%
Net points won
60%

LIVE MATCH: Bianca Andreescu vs Ysaline Bonaventure

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

