C. Gauff vs K. Kanepi | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Gauff (18)
K. Kanepi
from 23:00
Cori Gauff - Kaia Kanepi
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking23
- WTA points1886
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
KaiaKanepi
Estonia
- WTA ranking46
- WTA points1177
- Age36
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Gauff
K. Kanepi
