C. Gauff vs K. Kanepi | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
K. Kanepi
K. Kanepi
from 23:00
Cori Gauff - Kaia Kanepi

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Kaia-Kanepi-headshot
KaiaKanepi
Estonia
Estonia
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1177
  • Age36
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Kaia-Kanepi-headshot
KaiaKanepi
Estonia
Estonia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

C. Gauff

K. Kanepi

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

Yesterday at 21:14

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi

Roland-Garros women - 26 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Kaia Kanepi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.