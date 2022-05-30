C. Gauff vs S. Stephens | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 30.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Gauff (18)
C. Gauff (18)
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Cori Gauff - Sloane Stephens

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1886
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking64
  • WTA points1000
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Gauff

S. Stephens

Related matches

Women's Singles / Quarter-final

M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
L. Fernandez (17)
L. Fernandez (17)
from 23:00
31/05
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

24/05/2022 at 21:14

LIVE MATCH: Cori Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

Roland-Garros women - 30 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.