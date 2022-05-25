D. Collins vs S. Rogers | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
D. Collins (9)
S. Rogers
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Danielle Collins - Shelby Rogers
Players Overview
DanielleCollins
United States
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points3315
- Age28
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
ShelbyRogers
United States
- WTA ranking50
- WTA points1134
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Collins
S. Rogers
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad