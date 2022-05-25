D. Collins vs S. Rogers | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
D. Collins (9)
D. Collins (9)
S. Rogers
S. Rogers
from 23:00
Danielle Collins - Shelby Rogers

Players Overview

Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3315
  • Age28
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking50
  • WTA points1134
  • Age29
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
United States
United States
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Collins

S. Rogers

Latest news

LIVE MATCH: Danielle Collins vs Shelby Rogers

Roland-Garros women - 25 May 2022

