D. Collins vs V. Tomova | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 6
Completed
D. Collins (9)
6
6
V. Tomova (LL)
0
4
Danielle Collins - Viktoriya Tomova
Players Overview
DanielleCollins
United States
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points3315
- Age28
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
- WTA ranking140
- WTA points459
- Age27
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
3
Aces
1
4
Double faults
1
54%
First serve in
66%
60%
Win first serve
49%
53%
Win second serve
28%
75%
Net points won
50%
