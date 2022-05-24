D. Collins vs V. Tomova | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 6
Completed
D. Collins (9)
D. Collins (9)
6
6
V. Tomova (LL)
V. Tomova (LL)
0
4
Danielle Collins - Viktoriya Tomova

Players Overview

Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3315
  • Age28
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Viktoriya-Tomova-headshot
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • WTA ranking140
  • WTA points459
  • Age27
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Danielle-Collins-headshot
DanielleCollins
United States
United States
Viktoriya-Tomova-headshot
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
2

Sets won

0
3
Aces
1
4
Double faults
1
54%
First serve in
66%
60%
Win first serve
49%
53%
Win second serve
28%
75%
Net points won
50%

