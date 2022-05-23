D. Kovinic vs L. Samsonova | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 13
Completed
D. Kovinic
2
6
6
L. Samsonova (25)
6
2
1
Advertisement
Ad
Danka Kovinic - Liudmila Samsonova
Players Overview
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
- WTA ranking95
- WTA points713
- Age27
- Height1.69m
- Weight67kg
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1670
- Age23
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
1
1
Aces
0
2
Double faults
2
52%
First serve in
53%
59%
Win first serve
68%
67%
Win second serve
42%
50%
Net points won
61%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad