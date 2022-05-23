D. Kovinic vs L. Samsonova | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 13
Completed
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
2
6
6
L. Samsonova (25)
L. Samsonova (25)
6
2
1
Danka Kovinic - Liudmila Samsonova

Players Overview

Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
  • WTA ranking95
  • WTA points713
  • Age27
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight67kg
Liudmila-Samsonova-headshot
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking27
  • WTA points1670
  • Age23
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
Liudmila-Samsonova-headshot
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
Russia
2

Sets won

1
1
Aces
0
2
Double faults
2
52%
First serve in
53%
59%
Win first serve
68%
67%
Win second serve
42%
50%
Net points won
61%

