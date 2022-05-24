D. Saville vs P. Kvitová | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
D. Saville (WC)
P. Kvitová (32)
from 23:00
Daria Saville - Petra Kvitová

Players Overview

DariaSaville
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking127
  • WTA points496
  • Age28
  • Height1.66m
  • Weight61kg
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking34
  • WTA points1435
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

D. Saville

P. Kvitová

LIVE MATCH: Daria Saville vs Petra Kvitová

Roland-Garros women - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Daria Saville and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

