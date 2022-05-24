D. Saville vs P. Kvitová | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
D. Saville (WC)
P. Kvitová (32)
from 23:00
Daria Saville - Petra Kvitová
Players Overview
DariaSaville
Australia
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points496
- Age28
- Height1.66m
- Weight61kg
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking34
- WTA points1435
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
D. Saville
P. Kvitová
