D. Parry vs B. Krejcíková | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
D. Parry
D. Parry
1
6
6
B. Krejcíková (2)
B. Krejcíková (2)
6
2
3
Advertisement
Ad

Diane Parry - Barbora Krejcíková

Players Overview

Diane-Parry-headshot
DianeParry
France
France
  • WTA ranking97
  • WTA points682
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Barbora-Krejcíková-headshot
BarboraKrejcíková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points4911
  • Age26
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Diane-Parry-headshot
DianeParry
France
France
Barbora-Krejcíková-headshot
BarboraKrejcíková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
2

Sets won

1
2
Aces
4
1
Double faults
7
62%
First serve in
55%
55%
Win first serve
58%
56%
Win second serve
41%
100%
Net points won
72%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
2
K. Kucová
K. Kucová
5
L. Zhu (Q)
L. Zhu (Q)
0
V. Kudermetova (29)
V. Kudermetova (29)
5
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
1
M. Frech
M. Frech
4
L. Nosková (Q)
L. Nosková (Q)
77
1
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
64
1
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros

Defending champion Krejcikova left in tears after first-round French Open loss

17 minutes ago

Roland-Garros

'Absolutely ludicrous decision' - Unpopular rule causes big fan disruption during match

4 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Diane Parry vs Barbora Krejcíková

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Diane Parry and Barbora Krejcíková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.