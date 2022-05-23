D. Parry vs B. Krejcíková | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
D. Parry
1
6
6
B. Krejcíková (2)
6
2
3
Diane Parry - Barbora Krejcíková
Players Overview
DianeParry
France
- WTA ranking97
- WTA points682
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
BarboraKrejcíková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4911
- Age26
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
2
Sets won
1
2
Aces
4
1
Double faults
7
62%
First serve in
55%
55%
Win first serve
58%
56%
Win second serve
41%
100%
Net points won
72%
