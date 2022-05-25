E. Alexandrova vs I. Begu | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
E. Alexandrova (30)
I. Begu
from 23:00
Ekaterina Alexandrova - Irina Begu
Players Overview
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
- WTA ranking31
- WTA points1531
- Age27
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
IrinaBegu
Romania
- WTA ranking63
- WTA points1004
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
E. Alexandrova
I. Begu
