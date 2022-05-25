E. Alexandrova vs I. Begu | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
E. Alexandrova (30)
E. Alexandrova (30)
I. Begu
I. Begu
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Ekaterina Alexandrova - Irina Begu

Players Overview

Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking31
  • WTA points1531
  • Age27
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking63
  • WTA points1004
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
Irina-Begu-headshot
IrinaBegu
Romania
Romania
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

E. Alexandrova

I. Begu

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
3
4
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
6
1
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
6
3
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
1
4
O. Danilovic (Q)
O. Danilovic (Q)
4
1
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
6
4
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
2
E. Jacquemot (WC)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
1
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Irina Begu

Roland-Garros women - 25 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Irina Begu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.