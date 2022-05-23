H. Watson vs E. Jacquemot | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 14
Completed
H. Watson
3
3
E. Jacquemot (WC)
6
6
Advertisement
Ad
Heather Watson - Elsa Jacquemot
Players Overview
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
- WTA ranking103
- WTA points633
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
ElsaJacquemot
France
- WTA ranking215
- WTA points323
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
2
Aces
5
2
Double faults
6
67%
First serve in
66%
55%
Win first serve
65%
31%
Win second serve
36%
68%
Net points won
58%
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad