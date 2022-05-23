H. Watson vs E. Jacquemot | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 14
Completed
H. Watson
H. Watson
3
3
E. Jacquemot (WC)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
6
6
Heather Watson - Elsa Jacquemot

Players Overview

Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking103
  • WTA points633
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Elsa-Jacquemot-headshot
ElsaJacquemot
France
France
  • WTA ranking215
  • WTA points323
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Heather-Watson-headshot
HeatherWatson
Great Britain
Great Britain
Elsa-Jacquemot-headshot
ElsaJacquemot
France
France
0

Sets won

2
2
Aces
5
2
Double faults
6
67%
First serve in
66%
55%
Win first serve
65%
31%
Win second serve
36%
68%
Net points won
58%

LIVE MATCH: Heather Watson vs Elsa Jacquemot

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Heather Watson and Elsa Jacquemot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.