I. Swiatek vs A. Riske | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Riske
A. Riske
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Iga Swiatek - Alison Riske

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age20
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Alison-Riske-headshot
AlisonRiske
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking43
  • WTA points1201
  • Age31
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Alison-Riske-headshot
AlisonRiske
United States
United States
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

A. Riske

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
3
4
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
6
1
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
6
3
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
1
4
O. Danilovic (Q)
O. Danilovic (Q)
4
1
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
6
4
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
2
E. Jacquemot (WC)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
1
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

13 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske

Roland-Garros women - 25 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.