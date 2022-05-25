I. Swiatek vs A. Riske | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Riske
from 23:00
Iga Swiatek - Alison Riske
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points7061
- Age20
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
AlisonRiske
United States
- WTA ranking43
- WTA points1201
- Age31
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
A. Riske
