I. Swiatek vs D. Kasatkina | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 01.06.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
D. Kasatkina (20)
from 23:00
Iga Swiatek - Daria Kasatkina
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points7061
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
DariaKasatkina
Russia
- WTA ranking20
- WTA points2115
- Age25
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
4 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
D. Kasatkina
