I. Swiatek vs D. Kasatkina | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 01.06.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
D. Kasatkina (20)
D. Kasatkina (20)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Iga Swiatek - Daria Kasatkina

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2115
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
3

Wins

4 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

D. Kasatkina

Related matches

Women's Singles / Semifinal

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros women

Halep overcomes wobble to reach second round after stern Schunk test

24/05/2022 at 21:14

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina

Roland-Garros women - 1 June 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 June 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.