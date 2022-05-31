I. Swiatek vs J. Pegula | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
J. Pegula (11)
from 23:00
Iga Swiatek - Jessica Pegula

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points7061
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2955
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula

Roland-Garros women - 31 May 2022

