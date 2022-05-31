I. Swiatek vs J. Pegula | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 31.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
J. Pegula (11)
from 23:00
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points7061
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2955
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
I. Swiatek
J. Pegula
