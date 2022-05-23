I. Swiatek vs L. Tsurenko | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
6
6
L. Tsurenko (Q)
2
0
Iga Swiatek - Lesia Tsurenko
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points7061
- Age20
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
LesiaTsurenko
Ukraine
- WTA ranking119
- WTA points537
- Age32
- Height1.74m
- Weight65kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
0
Aces
0
1
Double faults
0
64%
First serve in
70%
74%
Win first serve
32%
69%
Win second serve
25%
80%
Net points won
50%
