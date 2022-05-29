J. Pegula vs I. Begu | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 4 | 29.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Pegula (11)
I. Begu
from 23:00
Jessica Pegula - Irina Begu
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2955
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
IrinaBegu
Romania
- WTA ranking63
- WTA points1004
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
J. Pegula
I. Begu
