J. Pegula vs T. Zidanšek | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 27.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Pegula (11)
J. Pegula (11)
T. Zidanšek (24)
T. Zidanšek (24)
from 23:00
Jessica Pegula - Tamara Zidanšek

Players Overview

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2955
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1683
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Pegula

T. Zidanšek

