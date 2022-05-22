K. Siniaková vs P. Martic | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 13
Not started
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
P. Martic
P. Martic
from 10:00
Katerina Siniaková - Petra Martic

Players Overview

Katerina-Siniaková-headshot
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking47
  • WTA points1171
  • Age26
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight-
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking70
  • WTA points928
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Katerina-Siniaková-headshot
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

K. Siniaková

P. Martic

