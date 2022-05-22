K. Siniaková vs P. Martic | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 13
Not started
K. Siniaková
P. Martic
from 10:00
Katerina Siniaková - Petra Martic
Players Overview
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking47
- WTA points1171
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking70
- WTA points928
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
K. Siniaková
P. Martic
