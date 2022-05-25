M. Keys vs C. Garcia | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
M. Keys (22)
C. Garcia
from 23:00
Madison Keys - Caroline Garcia

Players Overview

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking22
  • WTA points1899
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking79
  • WTA points855
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Keys

C. Garcia

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
3
4
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
6
1
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
6
3
A. Petkovic
A. Petkovic
1
4
O. Danilovic (Q)
O. Danilovic (Q)
4
1
J. Teichmann (23)
J. Teichmann (23)
6
4
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
2
E. Jacquemot (WC)
E. Jacquemot (WC)
1
