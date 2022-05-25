M. Keys vs C. Garcia | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
M. Keys (22)
C. Garcia
from 23:00
Madison Keys - Caroline Garcia
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking22
- WTA points1899
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking79
- WTA points855
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. Keys
C. Garcia
