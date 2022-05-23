M. Zanevska vs Q. Zheng | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 5
Completed
M. Zanevska
M. Zanevska
3
1
Q. Zheng
Q. Zheng
6
6
Advertisement
Ad

Maryna Zanevska - Zheng Qinwen

Players Overview

Maryna-Zanevska-headshot
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking62
  • WTA points1015
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
  • WTA ranking74
  • WTA points879
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Maryna-Zanevska-headshot
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
Belgium
Qinwen-Zheng-headshot
QinwenZheng
China
China
0

Sets won

2
0
Aces
6
2
Double faults
3
64%
First serve in
49%
47%
Win first serve
95%
45%
Win second serve
52%
55%
Net points won
50%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
2
K. Kucová
K. Kucová
5
L. Zhu (Q)
L. Zhu (Q)
0
V. Kudermetova (29)
V. Kudermetova (29)
5
A. Kerber (21)
A. Kerber (21)
1
M. Frech
M. Frech
4
L. Nosková (Q)
L. Nosková (Q)
77
2
E. Raducanu (12)
E. Raducanu (12)
64
1
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Maryna Zanevska vs Zheng Qinwen

Roland-Garros women - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Maryna Zanevska and Zheng Qinwen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.