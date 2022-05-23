M. Zanevska vs Q. Zheng | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 5
Completed
M. Zanevska
3
1
Q. Zheng
6
6
Maryna Zanevska - Zheng Qinwen
Players Overview
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
- WTA ranking62
- WTA points1015
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
QinwenZheng
China
- WTA ranking74
- WTA points879
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
6
2
Double faults
3
64%
First serve in
49%
47%
Win first serve
95%
45%
Win second serve
52%
55%
Net points won
50%
