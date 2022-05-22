O. Jabeur vs M. Linette | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
O. Jabeur (6)
6
60
M. Linette
3
60
Ons Jabeur - Magda Linette
Statistics
1
Sets won
0
7
Aces
0
1
Double faults
2
56%
First serve in
59%
75%
Win first serve
75%
46%
Win second serve
40%
42%
Net points won
79%
Players Overview
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking6
- WTA points4380
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking56
- WTA points1081
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
