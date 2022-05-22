O. Jabeur vs M. Linette | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Live
In Progress
O. Jabeur (6)
O. Jabeur (6)
6
60
M. Linette
M. Linette
3
60
Ons Jabeur - Magda Linette

Statistics

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
1

Sets won

0
7
Aces
0
1
Double faults
2
56%
First serve in
59%
75%
Win first serve
75%
46%
Win second serve
40%
42%
Net points won
79%

Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking6
  • WTA points4380
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking56
  • WTA points1081
  • Age30
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Ons Jabeur vs Magda Linette

Roland-Garros women - 22 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 22 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

