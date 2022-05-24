P. Badosa vs F. Ferro | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Not started
P. Badosa (3)
F. Ferro (WC)
from 11:00
Paula Badosa - Fiona Ferro
Players Overview
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points4545
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
FionaFerro
France
- WTA ranking130
- WTA points487
- Age25
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Badosa
F. Ferro
