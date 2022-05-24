P. Badosa vs F. Ferro | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Not started
P. Badosa (3)
F. Ferro (WC)
from 11:00
Paula Badosa - Fiona Ferro

Players Overview

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points4545
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Fiona-Ferro-headshot
FionaFerro
France
France
  • WTA ranking130
  • WTA points487
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Badosa

F. Ferro

LIVE MATCH: Paula Badosa vs Fiona Ferro

Roland-Garros women - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Fiona Ferro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

