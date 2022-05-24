S. Cirstea vs S. Stephens | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
S. Cirstea (26)
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Sorana Cirstea - Sloane Stephens

Players Overview

SoranaCirstea
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1670
  • Age32
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
SloaneStephens
  • WTA ranking64
  • WTA points1000
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SoranaCirstea
SloaneStephens
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Cirstea

S. Stephens

LIVE MATCH: Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens

Roland-Garros women - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

