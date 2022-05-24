S. Cirstea vs S. Stephens | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
S. Cirstea (26)
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Players Overview
Romania
- WTA ranking26
- WTA points1670
- Age32
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
United States
- WTA ranking64
- WTA points1000
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
