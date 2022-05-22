S. Cirstea vs T. Maria | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 6
Completed
S. Cirstea (26)
S. Cirstea (26)
6
6
T. Maria
T. Maria
3
3
Sorana Cirstea - Tatjana Maria

Players Overview

Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking27
  • WTA points1670
  • Age32
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking107
  • WTA points612
  • Age34
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
2

Sets won

0
0
Aces
4
3
Double faults
3
54%
First serve in
51%
62%
Win first serve
68%
64%
Win second serve
29%
83%
Net points won
17%

