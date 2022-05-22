S. Cirstea vs T. Maria | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Court 6
Completed
S. Cirstea (26)
6
6
T. Maria
3
3
Sorana Cirstea - Tatjana Maria
Players Overview
SoranaCirstea
Romania
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1670
- Age32
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
TatjanaMaria
Germany
- WTA ranking107
- WTA points612
- Age34
- Height1.72m
- Weight62kg
Statistics
2
Sets won
0
0
Aces
4
3
Double faults
3
54%
First serve in
51%
62%
Win first serve
68%
64%
Win second serve
29%
83%
Net points won
17%
