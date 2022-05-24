T. Townsend vs C. Garcia | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Live
In Progress
T. Townsend
2
C. Garcia
4
Taylor Townsend - Caroline Garcia
Statistics
0
Sets won
0
0
Aces
2
1
Double faults
2
57%
First serve in
68%
33%
Win first serve
59%
56%
Win second serve
63%
0%
Net points won
50%
Players Overview
TaylorTownsend
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age26
- Height1.7m
- Weight77kg
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking79
- WTA points855
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
