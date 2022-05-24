T. Andrianjafitrimo vs K. Plíšková | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Simonne-Mathieu
Completed
T. Andrianjafitrimo (WC)
T. Andrianjafitrimo (WC)
6
3
1
K. Plíšková (8)
K. Plíšková (8)
2
6
6
Advertisement
Ad

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo - Karolína Plíšková

Players Overview

Tessah-Andrianjafitrimo-headshot
TessahAndrianjafitrimo
France
France
  • WTA ranking141
  • WTA points456
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Karolína-Plíšková-headshot
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking8
  • WTA points3678
  • Age30
  • Height1.86m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Tessah-Andrianjafitrimo-headshot
TessahAndrianjafitrimo
France
France
Karolína-Plíšková-headshot
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
1

Sets won

2
0
Aces
4
7
Double faults
6
57%
First serve in
67%
53%
Win first serve
68%
42%
Win second serve
31%
80%
Net points won
63%

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

I. Begu
I. Begu
4
6
1
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
6
1
0
T. Townsend
T. Townsend
2
C. Garcia
C. Garcia
4
S. Halep (19)
S. Halep (19)
N. Schunk (LL)
N. Schunk (LL)
from 10:00
J. Pegula (11)
J. Pegula (11)
Q. Wang
Q. Wang
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs Karolína Plíšková

Roland-Garros women - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.