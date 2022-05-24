T. Andrianjafitrimo vs K. Plíšková | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Simonne-Mathieu
Completed
T. Andrianjafitrimo (WC)
6
3
1
K. Plíšková (8)
2
6
6
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo - Karolína Plíšková
Players Overview
TessahAndrianjafitrimo
France
- WTA ranking141
- WTA points456
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking8
- WTA points3678
- Age30
- Height1.86m
- Weight-
Statistics
1
Sets won
2
0
Aces
4
7
Double faults
6
57%
First serve in
67%
53%
Win first serve
68%
42%
Win second serve
31%
80%
Net points won
63%
