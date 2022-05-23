V. Grammatikopoulou vs D. Saville | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 9
Completed
V. Grammatikopoulou (Q)
1
2
D. Saville (WC)
6
6
Valentini Grammatikopoulou - Daria Saville
Players Overview
ValentiniGrammatikopoulou
Greece
- WTA ranking187
- WTA points355
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
DariaSaville
Australia
- WTA ranking127
- WTA points496
- Age28
- Height1.66m
- Weight61kg
Statistics
0
Sets won
2
0
Aces
1
0
Double faults
3
68%
First serve in
65%
42%
Win first serve
68%
50%
Win second serve
56%
45%
Net points won
86%
