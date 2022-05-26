V. Azarenka vs J. Teichmann | Roland-Garros
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
V. Azarenka (15)
J. Teichmann (23)
from 23:00
Victoria Azarenka - Jil Teichmann

Players Overview

Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking15
  • WTA points2440
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points1783
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Azarenka

J. Teichmann

LIVE MATCH: Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann

Roland-Garros women - 26 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros women Tennis match between Victoria Azarenka and Jil Teichmann live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

