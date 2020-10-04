Rising Italian star Jannik Sinner caused a huge upset at the French Open by dumping out sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

The world number 75, a debutant at Roland Garros, recovered from a third-set hiccup to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 and book a quarter-final showdown with 12-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Sinner had already caused a stir in Paris when he took out 11th seed David Goffin in his opening match, but few expected him to topple the two-time quarter-finalist.

He was flawless in the opening two sets but an untimely double-fault at 4-4 in the third set invited Zverev back into the match, with the German accepting the gift to force a fourth set.

But Sinner immediately set about righting that wrong, breaking Zverev at the first opportunity and staying unflappable on serve to become the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam.

"It's a best-of-five sets match, it's a bit different. Even if you lose a set you just try to keep going," said Sinner.

"I knew I was playing quite well even in the third set. In the fourth I tried to be focused on the first game and it went quite well."

For Zverev, it was another day of frustration at a major. He twice called upon the doctor and trainer after struggling with a cough, with the German told to take some medication, but it did not spark a revival.

Despite being touted as the player to lead the new generation when Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic finally retire, he remains without a Slam title.

With Sinner headlining some impressive results from the latest crop of youngsters, and his US Open final defeat to Dominic Thiem still fresh in the memory, it will be a bruising defeat for the 23-year-old.

'You think he would want to use his weapons...'

Eurosport expert Tim Henman was confused by Zverev’s tactics in the match, with the German regularly being outmanoeuvred by Sinner on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

"He’s a big guy, he’s a great athlete. He’s got long arms and a lot of firepower. You would think he would want to use those weapons a bit more because it’s a lot more fun when you’re proactive, you’re dictating the rallies, rather than having to run and defend the whole time," Henman said.

"But to focus on Sinner, making the quarter-finals on debut is unbelievably impressive. But I still think there’s more to come…"

