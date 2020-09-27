Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the French Open on Sunday and the Brit has spoken about his immense disappointment.

Murray was simply unable to compete with the Swiss star in a very underwhelming and disappointing match on Philippe Chatrier as the two Grand Slam winners produced a one-sided match.

Roland-Garros 'Murray needs to stop thinking of himself' - Wilander 2 HOURS AGO

For the Brit it was a sluggish display in wretched conditions at Roland Garros, and he lost in one hour and 37 minutes. He acknowledged that it was not good enough by his high standards.

"I need to understand why the performance was like that," Murray said.

I need to have a long hard think about it. It's not the sort of match I would just brush aside and not think about it.

Murray landed only 36 per cent of his first serves and struggled throughout the contest in Paris in very tricky conditions in the cold and wet.

That's just not good enough, really, against anyone, and especially someone as good as Stan.

Highlights: Wawrinka storms past deflated Murray in first round

As for the bullish Wawrinka, he remains confident he can make a serious run at Roland Garros once more.

"I've had some amazing matches with Andy," he said. "I was expecting a tough match. But I was really focused.

Watch Murray get warning for time violation BEFORE match even starts

"Even if the scoreboard is one-sided like today, you never know what can happen.

"It's great to be back, great to feel that way, and looking forward to the next match."

Roland-Garros men Wawrinka thrashes Murray in very flat French Open clash 3 HOURS AGO