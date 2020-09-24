Britain’s Andy Murray will face Stan Wawrinka in a mouth-watering first round match at the French Open.

The pair have twice met in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, with Murray winning the 2016 edition before Wawrinka triumphed in the rematch a year later.

Murray downed the Swiss world number 17 to win his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery at the European Open in October 2019.

Rafael Nadal will start his quest for a record-extending 13th title against Egor Gerasimov, while world number one Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of a second title against Mikael Ymer.

Nadal will draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles in the all-time charts should he triumph in Paris. Djokovic, chasing an 18th Slam, is seeking to bounce back from his shock exit at the US Open, where he was disqualified in the quarter-finals for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem meets Marin Cilic in another intriguing clash.

British number one Dan Evans faces Kei Nishikori, while compatriots Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady are also in the main draw and will learn of their opponents later.

Kyle Edmund has withdrawn from Roland Garros with an ongoing injury.

Andy Murray practices ahead of 2020 French Open

