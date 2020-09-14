Andy Murray has been given a main draw wild card for the French Open.

The three-time Grand Slam is currently ranked No 110 in the world after an extended absence due to injury.

But, having made his return to action in New York for the Western & Southern Open and US Open, he is set to feature at Roland-Garros for the first time since 2017.

Murray is not playing the Rome Masters this week but may still enter an event next week ahead of the French Open, which starts on September 21.

His best performance at the tournament came in 2016 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets in the final.

Speaking after his second-round defeat at the US Open, Murray said: “Certainly playing in Rome would be too soon because I will need to take a little break after getting back from here, as well, because it’s been quite an intense little stretch in comparison to what I have had the last 10 months or so.

“I think it would be beneficial for me to have time to sort of build up my load on the clay before competing on it. So as of right now, my plan would be just to play the French Open, but, I mean, I guess that could change, but I certainly won’t be playing in Rome.”

Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild card into the women’s main draw along with Tsvetana Pironkova, who made the quarter-finals of the US Open.

