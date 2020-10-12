Andy Murray believes what Rafa Nadal has achieved at the French Open is one of the "best records in sport".

Nadal matched Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles with a straights sets victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday to earn an incredible 13th French Open crown.

And Murray, who was beaten in the first round at Roland Garros by Stan Wawrinka, does not see anyone matching what Nadal has done at a single tournament.

“Amazing achievement, I don’t think what he has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten,” Murray said. “He could win another one and make it 14 or 15, whatever he finishes on, but he is one short of winning the same amount of grand slams as [Pete] Sampras did [overall] at just one tournament.

It’s incredible. I think it’s one of the best records in sport – maybe the best. I don’t think it will ever be repeated and I actually don’t think anyone will get close to it.

Djokovic's defeat leaves him on 17 Grand Slams, three behind Nadal and Federer, and Murray cannot decide who will finish on the higher number when all three greats decide to retire.

“It’s impossible to answer those questions because you never know," Murray added. "Someone can get injured, have an issue like I had and that changes your whole career. So, providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak.

“I would think it would be between the two of them. If they both stay healthy and they retire at the same time, I think it will be between those two.”

