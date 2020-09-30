Victoria Azarenka was beaten at the French Open by Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday.

The Belarussian, who moaned about the cold and damp conditions in her opening round win, capitulated in feeble fashion against her 161st-ranked opponent.

Schmiedlova, who is playing with a protected ranking after knee surgery in 2019, has enjoyed a stunning return to form in Paris, having beaten Venus Williams in round one.

That win over Williams ended a run of 12 consecutive first-round losses in Grand Slams and she backed that up with a commanding display against an error-prone Azarenka.

Tenth seed Azarenka, runner-up at the U.S. Open this month, double-faulted to drop serve in the opening game when play finally started on Court Simonne-Mathieu after yet another rain delay and it did not get much better for the 31-year-old.

The 26-year-old Scmiedlova's one real moment of alarm came at 1-1 in the second set when she slipped and landed heavily on her left knee and required treatment.

But she showed no ill-effects as she moved into a 5-2 lead with a couple of breaks of serve.

Schmiedlova brought up match point with a forehand winner and sealed victory as Azarenka fired a 37th unforced error.

